Drink driver jailed for death of woman on pavement in Stalham
A drink-driver has been jailed after his car mounted a pavement, killing a woman and injuring a teenage girl.
Malcolm Waite, 68, carried on driving after the collision on the A149 in Stalham, Norfolk, on 31 July until he hit a road sign and trees a mile away.
Fenella Hawes, 20, died at the scene, while a 16-year-old girl suffered cuts.
Waite, of Meadow Drive, Hoveton, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for eight years at Norwich Crown Court.
The court heard he had been driving a Lexus RX SUV along Wayford Road, between the B1159 junction and Chapel Field Road, at about 16:30 BST on Sunday, 31 July, when his car hit the pavement at speed.
He crashed into two pedestrians who had been walking home together after work, and only stopped after a second collision.
PC Callum Walchester, who arrested him for refusing to provide a breath test, said he was "the drunkest person I have ever seen behind the wheel" in 10 years as an officer.
In her victim statement, Ms Hawes's mother Margaret said: "Every day I sob because I will never see Fenella again, I will never see her radiant smile or hear her laugh.
"She was a young adult beginning her life and her bright future was taken out in a few seconds because of someone who did not think or did not care."
Det Insp David McCormack said: "This is a tragedy, and it was wholly avoidable. I implore anyone who thinks it is OK to have a drink and then drive to please remember the heart-breaking and devastating consequences."