Royal watchers' joy at King Charles' Christmas return to Sandringham
King Charlies is to continue the Queen's tradition of spending Christmas at Sandringham. What does the announcement mean for royal watchers who gather each year to see the Royal Family in Norfolk?
The Queen hosted 32 Christmases from the Sandringham Estate, although the Covid pandemic meant she spent her final two festive periods at Windsor Castle.
This year, King Charles III and the Queen Consort will return to Norfolk and are expected to be joined by their wider family.
Among those who traditionally gather outside St Mary Magdalene Church following the Christmas Day service are Karen Anvil and her daughter Rachel.
In 2017, Karen captured an image of the Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex that was published and shared around the world.
"It'll be nice to have them back. They'll bring some normality," Karen said.
"It's a fresh start for everybody and I'm just glad that he's keeping the tradition of Sandringham at Christmas. It's just great.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing them. It's been a long time since they've all been here."
Karen, 44, of Watlington, and Rachel, 21, plan to wake up early on Christmas morning and head to the church on the estate.
"We're going to wait with everybody else. There are so many people there and the atmosphere will be great," said Karen.
"We're actually really excited this year, it'll be a whole different vibe."
As with previous years, Karen will have a camera at hand in the hope of capturing another in-demand photograph.
"I took a fab four so let's get a fantastic five shall we?" she joked, referencing the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.
"Obviously, the King and the Queen Consort too."
Rachel said she especially loved seeing the Princess of Wales and was keen to see what she would be wearing.
"I'm buzzing. I'm really excited to see the King and Queen Consort too because it's their first year," she said.
"I met him when he was Prince Charles and he was making a fuss of the dogs. He was just down to earth and so lovely."
Crafter Nici Watson, 55, lives in nearby Emneth and regularly walks at Sandringham.
She is delighted King Charles has chosen to spend the festive season in Norfolk.
"I think it's lovely. We'll all miss the Queen terribly of course, but I think if he carries on in the way she did, I don't think we can go far wrong," she said.
With so many other royal residences, she wondered if the King might have chosen elsewhere.
"But it's the first year of losing his mum, he's got neither mum nor dad now, bless him, so you know, maybe it's his way of keeping faith and a bit of respect for his parents really," said Nici.
"It's lovely for Norfolk really. I think Charles is going to do a fantastic job, I really do."
For Bodhi Tokelove, and his husband Ashley, who live near King's Lynn, a visit to Sandringham on Christmas morning with their dogs was a cherished tradition.
"We were a little worried they wouldn't be spending Christmas here this year, or going forward," he said.
"But I think it's a mark of respect for the Queen as she adored Sandringham, as well as for our local tradition of the event continuing.
"We will be there probably earlier than normal, as I imagine it will busier than normal, with it being the first time Charles is here as King."
Bodhi said they saw the King a few years ago "when he wished us a Merry Christmas".
"Here's hoping we get the same opportunity once again, although it's a magical energy whether you get the chance to be close or not," he said.
"I think it will help people move on and deal with their losses," said Melanie Wellard.
Melanie, who lives in Dersingham, said she got her best view of the Queen five years ago, when she waved at her from her car. Melanie was out walking her dog at the time.
"There's such an affinity with the house and with the family," she said.
"There was a huge sense of loss when the Queen died, and the fact that there will be life there again, who knows what that will lead to?"
