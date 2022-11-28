Great Yarmouth: Woman on mobility scooter falls into trench

Trench in Great YarmouthAndrew Turner/BBC
UK Power Networks said it was investigating how the woman ended up in the trench

A woman riding a mobility scooter had to be treated by paramedics after falling into a large trench.

It happened in Market Place in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on Saturday afternoon.

Several people including air cadets helped emergency services get the woman and her scooter out of the hole.

UK Power Networks, whose engineers dug the trench, said the site had been secured and it was "investigating to understand what happened".

Although the excavation site had been fenced off, witnesses said the woman went through the barrier.

Andrew Turner/BBC
A large trench stretches along the town centre in Great Yarmouth

A number of people came to the woman's rescue, including members of 221 Great Yarmouth Air Cadets who were in town for a charity event.

They formed a human shield around the site so the woman could be helped by police and paramedics.

They were rewarded for their efforts by a member of the public who bought them hot chocolates.

Andrew Turner/BBC
Paramedics and police helped the woman who had fallen into the hole

In a comment on the cadets' Facebook page, a person thanked them and said the woman was out of hospital and "sore" but otherwise fine.

UK Power Networks said it had inspected the site and secured the barriers to make it safe.

