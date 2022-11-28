Great Yarmouth: Woman on mobility scooter falls into trench
A woman riding a mobility scooter had to be treated by paramedics after falling into a large trench.
It happened in Market Place in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on Saturday afternoon.
Several people including air cadets helped emergency services get the woman and her scooter out of the hole.
UK Power Networks, whose engineers dug the trench, said the site had been secured and it was "investigating to understand what happened".
Although the excavation site had been fenced off, witnesses said the woman went through the barrier.
A number of people came to the woman's rescue, including members of 221 Great Yarmouth Air Cadets who were in town for a charity event.
They formed a human shield around the site so the woman could be helped by police and paramedics.
They were rewarded for their efforts by a member of the public who bought them hot chocolates.
In a comment on the cadets' Facebook page, a person thanked them and said the woman was out of hospital and "sore" but otherwise fine.
UK Power Networks said it had inspected the site and secured the barriers to make it safe.
