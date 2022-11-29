Norwich: Concern Trowse homes will affect Whitlingham Country Park
- Published
A new housing development near Norwich that would back on to a country park could add demand to an "already over-stressed resource", it has been warned.
Whitlingham Charitable Trust has called for mitigation measures to protect Whitlingham Country Park, with 670 new homes being proposed nearby.
The trust said the park would not cope with more visitors, citing damage caused during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
Norwich City Council said it needed more information to assess the impact.
The development site, known as Deal Ground, forms part of a plan to create thousands of jobs and homes by redeveloping areas around Carrow and Trowse, under the banner of the East Norwich Masterplan.
Plans for Deal Ground also include commercial space, a restaurant and dining quarter and a pub.
Fergus Bootman of the Whitlingham Charitable Trust, which oversees 40 acres of woodland and meadows, said: "It is clear that the addition of 670 new homes [at Deal Ground] will increase pressure on the country park through increasing visitor numbers.
"The impacts of increased use of the park were demonstrated during the Covid-19 lockdown period and, whilst visitor numbers have returned to more typical levels since the lifting of lockdown restrictions, the park is still recovering from the effects of that period of increased use and is undertaking extensive repair works to paths, car parks and other infrastructure as part of this 'recovery' effort."
Mr Bootman said there needed to be mitigation in place to reduce the impact on the site, pointing out that plans for a new country park at Bawburgh Lakes to spread out visitor numbers had yet to be delivered.
The trust's comments come as the company behind the scheme looks to produce an 'environmental statement' - an assessment of the impact of the project and what mitigation measures will be included, which is needed for large scale developments.
Norwich City Council officials said "further information" was required to assess the "significant effects" of the development on the environment, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
They have asked what mitigation measures are planned for Whitlingham, as well as an assessment of the development's impact on biodiversity.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk