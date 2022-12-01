Great Yarmouth boy racers face noise-detecting camera crackdown
- Published
Boy racers revving engines and using illegal exhausts at a seaside resort are to be targeted in a crackdown that uses new noise detection cameras.
The clampdown is part of a £300,000 trial, which starts in Great Yarmouth on Thursday, following phases in South Gloucestershire and West Yorkshire.
Cameras fitted with microphones record noise levels, which when triggered take photos so drivers can be fined.
Roads Minister Richard Holden said the trial was "vital to help our police".
He added: "Boy racers with their souped-up cars are an anti-social menace in Great Yarmouth and across the country.
"As this technology continues its journey around some of the noisiest streets in the country, it is gathering vital data, which in future will help bring peace and tranquillity back."
Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, Birmingham, Keighley near Bradford and a location near Bristol have all been picked as the loudest trouble spots to host the government-funded cameras.
MPs nominated their worst-affected areas in the nationwide competition.
The government said road noise pollution contributed to health problems, such as heart attacks, strokes and dementia.
Councillor Paul Wells, chair of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's environment committee, said problem noise had been an issue along the town's seafront for years.
"This new, innovative technology can only be a positive step," he said.
"[The] council is delighted the town has been selected for the trial of the noise-detecting cameras.
"We hope it will prove an effective new tool as we work to minimise the impact of excessively noisy vehicles on our residents and visitors."
The technology was tested on a race track and more cameras could be rolled out nationwide if judged to work.
The trial's findings are due to be published.
