Robbie Williams to play large Sandringham Estate concert
- Published
Robbie Williams will headline the first large-scale live music event to be held at the Sandringham royal estate.
The pop star, 48, will be joined by a number of special guests at the outdoor concert in Norfolk on 26 August.
Williams has just finished an eight-stop arena tour in October, in support of his number one album XXV.
Giles Cooper, from Heritage Live, said: "It will be the most magical concert in the most amazing surroundings that'll live in our memories forever."
While the royal estate has played host to a number of events, including the mile-long Luminate Sandringham outdoor trail this Christmas, the concert will be the first time it has held a live-music event of this scale, organisers said.
Pre-sale tickets to see the former Take That singer are due to go on sale on Thursday, with general sale starting on Friday.
King Charles III will spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional Royal Family Christmas at the estate where the Queen hosted the family over the festive period.
The King and Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their first Christmas since the death of Elizabeth II.
