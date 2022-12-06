Cost of living: Norfolk families share cost-saving plans
With Christmas fast approaching and some people struggling with the rising cost of living, what are families doing to make the festive season more affordable? Parents at a toddler group in Taverham, near Norwich, share their plans.
'I'm not going as extravagant this year'
Single mum-of-two Gemma Gilchrist says she did a lot of her Christmas shopping in the Black Friday sales to save money.
The 30-year-old, from neighbouring Drayton, says her two boys "have a lot of toys anyway" so she plans to not buy as much.
"I'm just cutting down a little bit and not going as extravagant this year," she says.
"If anyone asks, like family and friends, we are just asking for vouchers for things like the dinosaur park and places like that," she adds.
In addition to looking after her two boys, Ms Gilchrist is also training to be an IT technician.
She says government schemes, such as food vouchers, are helping, plus supermarket initiatives.
"And I've saved as much as I can and I'm just being careful what I spend," she adds.
'Presence instead of presents'
Mother-of-two Amber Scott-Curtis says she and her family are cutting costs by celebrating "presence instead of presents" this year.
"We're celebrating being here with people," says the 32-year-old from Swanton Morley, near Dereham.
"We've told our family not to worry about doing anything for us this year because we're just going to do a few things for the boys."
She says they are "definitely more mindful" about their spending this Christmas.
"We've been looking on social media for ideas on how to make a Christmas dinner for a family for a little bit less this year, but still have fun celebrating," she adds.
'We're always careful with money'
Glen Dodds says he is "not particularly worried" about whether Christmas is affordable as "we're always quite careful with money anyway".
But, the 57-year-old from Little Plumstead says he has been shopping online more to cut down on his own fuel costs and to save driving into Norwich.
The Norfolk County Council worker says they have also cut back a "little bit" on presents.
He says "luckily" he fixed his mortgage for five years when they moved house last year so "at least we haven't got to worry about that going up".
"We're thinking about things a little bit more than what we would do normally, but not worried as such," he adds.
'We're sharing the costs'
At Emma Robinson-Hodges's house, she says her family will be "sharing the costs".
The 39-year-old says she will be hosting Christmas at her home in Taverham and where she would "normally pay for everything", this year her family has agreed to all bring different items of food.
She says they are also saving money gift-wise.
"We're doing a 'secret Santa' so the adults only buy one gift and then we buy a few more for the children," she says.
