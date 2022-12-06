Sheringham public toilets forced shut by vandals
Vandals have wrecked a block of public toilets and forced them to close.
Hand dryers, toilet roll holders and soap dispensers were ripped from the walls and strewn across the toilets in Lushers Passage, Sheringham, Norfolk.
The vandals struck at the weekend, with damage also reported at North Lodge Park and North Norfolk Information Centre in Cromer.
North Norfolk District Council said it had spent around £10,000 on repairing vandalised toilets this year.
"It is likely we will exceed this figure, with this latest [one] among numerous incidents," said council leader Tim Adams.
"I would urge those involved with this repeated vandalism to consider if that is how public money should be being spent in their community."
Toilets were also damaged in the attack - and the council said it was not known how long the public conveniences, near the High Street, would be closed for.
The council said the vandalism had been reported to the police and officers had identified five suspects.
Council chief executive Steve Blatch said: "We will work with the police to identify those persons involved and will look to prosecute or pursue community payback restorative justice measures."
