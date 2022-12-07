North Walsham: House probe provides glimpse into town's history
An elegant former home with links to Admiral Nelson has helped to unfold the story of a historic market town.
The history of The Cedars, in North Walsham, Norfolk, has been studied by experts as part of a £3.2m scheme to regenerate the town.
The local landmark, built in the 1700s, was home to some prominent families before being turned into offices.
Historic England said: "It's been fascinating... discovering more about the architecture and the people."
The public body's senior architectural investigator, Emily Cole, said the research report led to layers of the house's history being peeled back.
"Throughout the house there are clues to its changes in style and status through the centuries," she said.
"We've learnt so much about the history of North Walsham as a result of this property and its location in the town."
It's believed The Cedars, located by the medieval Market Place, was built on the estate of a large former house called The Oaks.
Who lived there?
It was first occupied in the early 1800s by naval hero Capt Withers, who settled in the house after serving under Norfolk's Royal Navy hero Nelson in a number of positions.
Vet William Shipley then took on the house in the late 1830s, turning one of its rooms into a surgery.
He lived there with his wife and two sons, with one taking over the practice and the oldest, also William, running a second well-known vet's that his father set up in Great Yarmouth in 1843.
The Grade II listed house was then sold in 1869 to local grocer, draper and bank agent George Smith.
The home was extended over the years and eventually became home to Mr Smith's banker son and his family, including two sons who died in World War One.
Their mother Madeline, who headed many local groups, continued to live at the house with daughter Gladys, who took on her father's role as savings bank branch manager until she retired in the 1960s.
When Madeline died in 1946, the house was converted into offices by North Walsham Urban Council, before it became part of North Norfolk District Council - and left the building in 2016..
Cedar House is now being restored and plans are under way for the North Walsham Town Council and Citizen's Advice to move in.
Historic England carried out the research to better understand the area's architectural history and boost local pride as part of the government-funded North Walsham High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme.
North Norfolk District Council's culture portfolio holder Virginia Gay said: "The story of The Cedars is not simply the story of an appealing old house - it's also the story of a market town at the heart of English history."
