Hospital fined after heart patient dies in scan result mix-up
- Published
A hospital was fined £60,000 after a heart patient died following a mix-up over scan results.
Luke Allard, 28, who had a heart disorder, was sent home after a doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn read an old CT scan.
The mistake was discovered two days later, but Mr Allard suffered a fatal heart attack on his return to the unit.
The hospital pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe care and treatment, exposing him to risk of avoidable harm.
It has also apologised to Mr Allard's family.
The prosecution at Chelmsford Magistrates Court was brought by the health watchdog, the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
It said the criminal offence stemmed from the trust's failure to safely manage scan reports.
An inquest held two years ago, which recorded a narrative conclusion, said Mr Allard, from King's Lynn, had Marfan Syndrome and was awaiting heart surgery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.
The genetic disorder affects connective tissue and caused the death of several members of Mr Allard's family, including his older brother in 2015.
Mr Allard had gone to the QEH in March 2019 with chest pains.
A series of tests were carried out but a previous CT scan was assessed by the doctor looking at Mr Allard's results which indicated he was fit for discharge, the CQC said.
The correct report showed "significant abnormality" and he was recalled to the hospital when the mistake was discovered.
Mr Allard suffered a cardiac arrest due to a ruptured aortic aneurysm soon after he arrived at the hospital.
The BBC has asked the QEH to comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk