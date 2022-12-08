Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach log flume carriages sold for charity
Two log flume carriages that operated on a popular amusement park ride for more than 30 years have been auctioned for charity.
Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach in Norfolk dismantled the ride due to "ever-growing maintenance work".
It said it was no longer viable to run due to the ongoing financial investment needed.
The two carriages were sold online for £650 and £350, with a further six yet to be auctioned.
Albert Jones, from the Pleasure Beach, said he was "delighted" to be raising money for local charities.
"It's a great start - we've raised so much money on the first two we've sold," he said.
"When we decided to auction them we had lots of people inquiring about them and we wanted something good to come of it, so we thought let's donate it to local charities."
Mr Jones said the Pleasure Beach had donated one carriage to the Time and Tide Museum in Great Yarmouth to "keep a bit of history in the town".
"It's great there's going to be a bit of history all over the country and they could even end up going abroad," he said.
"It's great to keep the history of amusement parks going.
"The longer we can keep the history of these great rides alive, it's going to benefit the generations to come."
Mr Jones said there had been previous suggestion of people using the carriages as baths, flower beds or just a collectors' item.
"If you've got the imagination I'm sure you could put them to good use," he said.
