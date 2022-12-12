Gorleston man guilty of murdering sister-in-law Linda Hood
A man who killed his sister-in-law and then set fire to her home has been convicted of her murder.
Linda Hood, 68, was discovered by fire crews at the property on Cherwell Way in Gorleston, Norfolk, on 11 June 2021. A post-mortem examination showed she died from strangulation.
A jury at Norwich Crown Court found Paul Kelly-Bridle guilty of murder.
The 59-year-old, who was also convicted of arson with intent to endanger life, will be sentenced at a later date.
Following Kelly-Bridle's conviction, Ms Hood's brother Antony said he felt "justice has been done".
"Linda was a much-loved sister and member of the local community in Gorleston who, despite her learning disabilities, lived a fiercely independent life," he said.
"Her life was cruelly cut short by a truly callous crime, planned and committed by Paul Kelly-Bridle.
"It has been a reaffirmation of my belief in the rule of law in a democracy to see justice in action during the trial."
Norfolk Police said neighbours had raised the alarm after smelling smoke on the day Ms Hood's body was found.
Firefighters found her in the hallway.
Post-mortem tests established she died from strangulation with blunt force assault to the face, and there was no evidence to suggest she was alive when the fire started.
Police said he set fire to a chair "to cover his tracks".
'Deserves everything he gets'
Kelly-Bridle, of Worcester Way in the town, had denied murdering her and had told detectives he had not been near her home.
Police said he later told the court that he visited Ms Hood to check she was OK, but panicked when he found her dead in the hallway of her home, and had left the property.
Police said forensic analysis discovered Ms Hood's blood on one of his shoes and his DNA on her fingernails. His thumbprints were also found on the underside of the letterbox flap of Ms Hood's house.
Julie Riley, who lived opposite, said Ms Hood's murder was a "shock" to the community and Kelly-Bridle "deserves everything he gets".
June Buck, who lived next door to Ms Hood, said it meant "a lot" that Kelly-Bridle had been convicted, adding he had put neighbours' lives at risk by starting the fire.
