King's Lynn car parks: Council owes VAT for machine overpayments
A council has lost an appeal over how it charges drivers for parking.
Off-street car park machines provided by the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk do not give change if customers overpay for a tariff.
The council argued these overpayments were not taxable because customers could "recover" the money back.
The Upper Tribunal at the Royal Courts of Justice disagreed however and said these customer overpayments should be subject to VAT.
The First-tier Tribunal originally ruled in January 2021 that the council should pay VAT.
It heard how the tariff for an hour's parking at one of the sites was £1.40, but that if a customer paid £1.50, they would not receive 10p change from the ticket machine.
The council said it did not have the power to vary its tariff in order to suit drivers and argued that customers could ask the council to reimburse them.
However, the First-tier Tribunal agreed with His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), which argued that the council "entered into a contract with the driver" by accepting a counter-offer of more money for tariffs.
'Exact change'
The council appealed against the decision at the Upper Tribunal and in its decision Mr Justice Miles and Judge Greenbank once again ruled in favour of HMRC.
"There is a direct link between the entire £1.50 and the supply of parking with the result that that 10p 'overpayment' should be treated as consideration for the supply of parking services and therefore subject to VAT," the judgement said.
The BBC has contacted the council for comment and has asked HMRC whether it would be billing the local authority for unpaid VAT.
The council runs 29 car parks across its district in Burnham Market, Heacham and Hunstanton and King's Lynn.