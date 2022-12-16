Ex-Attleborough mayor says he is living in fear after shootings
A former mayor said he was living in fear after being shot twice with an air rifle.
Tony Crouch, the former mayor at Attleborough Town Council, was shot in January and May at his home in the town.
Norfolk Police said both incidents had been "thoroughly investigated" but "all lines of inquiry have been exhausted and the cases have been closed".
Mr Crouch said the incidents were not treated with "the seriousness" needed.
Mr Crouch said the first incident happened in January when he was in his back garden topping up the bird feeders.
"Next thing I know - bang!," he said.
"I looked down and I'd got blood pouring out my arm."
Mr Crouch said he phoned for an ambulance and armed police arrived before he was taken to hospital.
"I went to theatre the next day where the bullet was removed and handed to the police," he said.
Mr Crouch said he then received threatening letters to his address, which stated "we can get you anytime we want" and "hope your funeral is sorted you will need it soon".
Mr Crouch said he was then shot again in May.
"I'm constantly looking over my shoulder," he said.
"I just can't sleep. It's going round and round and round in my head all the time."
Mr Crouch said he was "not having a go at the police" as he understood the force was busy.
"But I don't think they are treating it with the seriousness that it needs," he said.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said it had carried out a full forensic examination on a "threatening letter" received in March but "no fingerprints or adequate amounts of DNA were found" and two other letters were awaiting results.
"We have no information that indicates any other persons are at risk," the spokeswoman said.
"Norfolk Police is committed to tackling all forms of violence and harassment and takes all the allegations seriously in a bid to prevent harm and to bring to justice those responsible.
"Of course we would always review any new information provided to us."
