Driver dies in collision with bus in Thurton

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash on the A146 at Thurton, between Norwich and Loddon

A man has died and a passenger is in a critical condition after their car collided with a bus in Norfolk.

Officers were called to the A146 at Thurton, between Norwich and Loddon, at 11:00 GMT on Friday.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was declared dead at the scene, close to the junction with The Street and Vale Road.

His passenger, a woman in her 80s, received life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Norfolk Police appealed for witnesses.

