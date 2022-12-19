Former Debenhams building in King's Lynn could become flats
- Published
A former branch of Debenhams could be changed into flats, a planning application has revealed.
Developers have asked for permission to change the use of the former department store in King's Lynn High Street.
The Norfolk store closed in the first lockdown and never reopened. The entire chain went out of business in 2020 and since then the site has lain empty.
Flats are planned for the first and second floor, with the ground floor available as space for retail.
Councillors for the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk will decide on the plans at a later date.
