Sandringham royal well-wishers asked to arrive early on Christmas Day
Police are advising well-wishers planning to greet members of the Royal Family at Sandringham on Christmas morning to arrive early.
It will be the first year King Charles III has hosted the traditional gathering at the Norfolk estate since the death of his mother.
Queen Elizabeth II hosted 32 Christmases at Sandringham House.
Crowds usually gather outside St Mary Magdalene Church to see the royals, as they walk back to the house.
Norfolk Police said usual security measures and traffic control measures would be in place.
"Our advice is to arrive in plenty of time to access the public viewing area as we will have our usual precautionary security measures in place, including searches upon entry," said a police spokesperson.
Local officers would also be on duty around the estate to make sure people could access and leave the area easily.
The late Queen was forced to cancel her annual Christmas festivities in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.
Her Majesty returned to Sandringham in January where she spent a few weeks.
She died while at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire in September 2022.
After the Queen's death, members of the public left floral tributes at the gates of the Norfolk residence, which held a special place in the Queen's affections.
Royal watchers who include a trip to Sandringham on Christmas morning as part of their festivities, have spoken of their excitement at the new King's decision to continue with the Norfolk tradition.
Sandringham House has been the private home of British monarchs for more than 160 years.
