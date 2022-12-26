Cromer Boxing Day dip: Hundreds jump in North Sea for charity
Hundreds of people braved the North Sea chill on Boxing Day for charity.
Dressed head-to-toe in costume, or dressed in very little at all, huge crowds turned out for the North Norfolk Beach Runners Boxing Day Dip for the first time since before the pandemic.
An estimated 2,000 people also watched some hardy souls run into the water in Hunstanton on Christmas Day.
Others followed suit further down the coast in Felixstowe, Lowestoft and Southwold.
The Cromer event encouraged participants to raise money for Sarcoma UK and included support from St John Ambulance and local coastguards.
North Norfolk Beach Runners chairman Clive Hedges said about 400 people took part and "thousands" spectated.
"It was absolutely fantastic," said Mr Hedges.
"[It was] fraught with worries and concerns as always with an event like this, particularly when I arrived at 09:00 GMT to find sea splashing over the sea wall."
Hunstanton and District Round Table 615 organised the event in Hunstanton which was raising money for the Cambridgeshire charity, Caring Together.
There were smaller Boxing Day swims at the Norfolk seaside villages of Mundesley and Sea Palling.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution advises people to check tide times, to wear visible clothing and to stay within their depth when entering the sea.
