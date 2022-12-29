Nelson memorial plaque at Burnham Thorpe birthplace stolen
- Published
A plaque commemorating the birthplace of Admiral Lord Nelson has been stolen.
The memorial to the naval hero has been displayed on a wall for 63 years outside a home in Burnham Thorpe, north Norfolk.
The plaque tells how the 18th Century commander was born in a former rectory that once stood close to the site.
Norfolk Police said it was stolen from Creake Road between 5 December and 20 December.
The tribute was donated to the village by HMS Tyne, flagship of the Home Fleet - one of the Royal Navy's main fleets that operated in British waters.
Police have urged anyone with information about the theft to contact them.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Around the BBC
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.