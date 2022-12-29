James Paget hospital in Norfolk reintroduces masks
A hospital has reintroduced masks for visitors and has urged people with cold and flu-like symptoms to stay away.
The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk, said the measures were being introduced to protect patients.
Its website said: "Seasonal illnesses - including the flu - are spreading in the community."
The trust said a surgical face mask was to be worn anywhere on hospital premises.
"Flu is highly infectious - and can be extremely dangerous to vulnerable patients.
"As such, people planning to come to the hospital to visit are urged to stay away if they have flu symptoms."
Previously, masks were only needed in clinical areas such as wards.
It also encouraged vulnerable groups to get a flu jab.
