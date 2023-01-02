'Fighting' at King's Lynn Town FC match leads to four arrests
Four men have been arrested following reports of fighting at a non-league football match.
The disorder started during the second half of Sunday's National League North match between King's Lynn Town and Lincolnshire rivals Boston United.
Norfolk Police said officers were patrolling outside The Walks Stadium at the time.
Four men aged 18, 30, 31 and 32 were detained on suspicion of public order offences.
'Banning orders'
"Fighting between fans has no place in football and we will deal with incidents robustly," said Supt Wes Hornigold.
"We worked closely with King's Lynn Town Football Club to disrupt the violence and the vast majority of fans had a safe and enjoyable day.
"We will always seek to apply for football banning orders, where appropriate, which could see fans banned from matches."
The force said the men remained in custody on Sunday evening at the King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre.
The match, which was paused during the incident, was won 2-1 by King's Lynn in front of a reported attendance of 2,123 fans.
A video posted on social media shows some supporters spilling onto the pitch while stewards attempt to usher them back into the stands.
