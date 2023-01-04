Norfolk council to buy homes at risk of falling into sea
Homeowners whose properties are at risk of falling into the sea could be compensated by at least £100,000.
North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is expecting to pay out hundreds of thousands of pounds to owners forced to give up their clifftop homes before they fall into the sea.
The funding is being provided by the Environment Agency.
The policy is part of a series of measures intended to help communities adapt to the changing coastline.
The cash from the Environment Agency's Coastal Transition Accelerator Programme (CTAP) scheme, is a £36m government-backed project to assist villages in North Norfolk that cannot be sustainably defended from erosion.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council will also receive money.
The two areas have been identified as having the highest numbers of at-risk shoreline properties in England.
The CTAP project is expected to run until March 2027, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
NNDC's cabinet agreed on Tuesday that there would be "exceptional circumstances" where it would have to spend more than £100,000 on buying land and buildings.
Any purchases will have to be agreed by two senior councillors and two top-level council officials.
The cabinet also agreed to submit a business case to secure the funding from the Environment Agency by the end of March.
Rob Goodliffe, the CTAP programme manager at NNDC, said it would take some time to "get the ball rolling" on various projects but warned people were facing an "immediate" need.
"This is a great opportunity for us to put the right things in place to help our coastal communities where we are not going to be able to protect in the future but also provide that learning which will help government policy."
Campaigner Malcolm Kerby, who has been involved for two decades with Happisburgh's Coastal Concern Action Group, said he was delighted the CTAP was moving forward.
However, he argued the 2027 end date for the project was too far off, and that homeowners needed help to move sooner.
"I think it is a small step in the right direction," he added.
"We cannot have defences in these areas because they are in a site of special scientific interest.
"I'm just delighted that [central government] is beginning to join with us in the real world."
