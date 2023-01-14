Norfolk and Suffolk Broads boaters face 13% hike in tolls
Thousands of boats users on the Broads in Norfolk and Suffolk are facing a 13% increase in annual tolls.
Costs for using the waterways would rise from £46 to £52 for a small sailing boat but add more than £200 to the cost for a large weekly-hired vessel.
Two free moorings at Reedham and Ranworth will see a £10 overnight charge introduced.
The Broads Authority blamed inflation, rising costs and stagnant budgets.
But it said the rises would safeguard services and protect maintenance of the waterways.
John Packman, chief executive of the authority, said: "The real value of our National Park grant has continued to decline, and with inflation, that decline has accelerated.
"In 2009-10 we got something like £4.4m in grant funding from Defra if you inflate that should be worth £6.5m but in practice, we are getting £3.2m and that has been flat for a number of years."
The authority is also looking at ways it can reduce its expenditure, including cutting back on the amount of space it uses at its head office in Norwich.
Mr Packman said local sailing clubs, boat owners and federations had contacted him urging a rethink in the increase in tolls but he insisted the move was necessary.
The authority approved the increases at a meeting, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Defra has been asked to comment.
