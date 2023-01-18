University of East Anglia considers job cuts after £13.9m loss
- Published
A university said it was looking at making compulsory redundancies in order to make savings.
The University of East Anglia (UEA) in Norwich said it was "experiencing significant challenges" with finances.
It said the challenges were "driven by the effects of Covid, the tuition fee freeze, pressures on student numbers and rising costs".
In 2021-22, the university reported a £13.9m loss. It said it was "working closely" with campus trade unions.
Jo Grady, general secretary of the University and College Union, said: "University staff are asked to pay the price.
"Solidarity with our UEA branch - the entire union stands shoulder to shoulder with you in fighting this."
A spokesperson for the university said: "The University has worked hard to safeguard roles by reducing non-pay related budgets, but this is no longer sustainable.
"Unfortunately, this means that it is unlikely all savings can be made without compulsory redundancies."
Vice chancellor at the university, Prof David Richardson, said: "UEA is a world-leading institution with an international reputation for research and teaching, but we need to adapt and change to the world around us.
"As a university, I know we will work together to evolve and grow through these difficult times to ensure we have securer financial foundations and a positive vision for our future success."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk