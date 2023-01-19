Sandringham Royal lawn to be replaced with 'biodiverse' garden
- Published
The formal lawn of a Royal estate is to be dug up and replaced with a new "climate-friendly" topiary garden.
An area to the west side of Sandringham House in Norfolk will have "naturalistic planting" to improve biodiversity, the estate said.
Work to create the Topiary Garden at King Charles' home starts this month.
A formal parterre garden in the 1800s, it was used to grow vegetables for the "Dig for Victory" campaign during World War Two.
In a statement the estate said: "In recent years, with changing weather patterns, the current expanse of lawn has been affected by warm weather and excessive rainfall.
"The newly developed garden will introduce new species that are more robust, hardy and better able to withstand the impact of emerging weather patterns."
In addition, the new garden is expected create a rich source for pollinators and the provision of new habitats, the estate said.
Topsoil and turf removed from the lawns will be reworked back into the new garden's beds.
More than 5,000 yew tree hedging plants in a range of sizes and shapes will be planted to eventually become topiarised.
Some 4,000 herbaceous perennial plants and bulbs, including echinacea, phlox, and lavender will also be grown in the new garden as well as yellow and pink rose varieties.
The new landscaping is expected to be completed in May.
The estate has been home to British monarchs since 1862 and was where the late Queen spent most of her Christmases.
It is also where the annual Sandringham Flower Show has been held for 139 years.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk