Norwich City pay tribute to eight-year-old fan who died
Norwich City have led tributes to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday.
Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April and died on 14 January.
In the eighth minute of the club's 4-2 win at Coventry City in the Championship, fans of both teams applauded for the eight-year-old.
Her mother Amanda Sheehy said on Twitter: "The love felt for our angel... was unreal."
Amber, who played for Horsford FC's under-nine girls' team, was Norwich's City FC's Fan of the Season for 2021/22.
Her family said she died at 23:00 GMT last Saturday.
A fundraising initiative, called Amber's Army, has been set up to help support other families.
After the game, Norwich's players and staff were pictured holding a club shirt with the number eight on it and "Amber's Army", with the club tweeting "for Amber".
A picture of Amber was shown on the big screen at the Coventry Building Society Arena during the game, encouraging fans to clap.
Ms Sheehy said: "Both clubs should be very proud of themselves."
