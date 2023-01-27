£3m one-bed council flat project in Great Yarmouth nears completion
A £3m development of 18 one-bedroom flats as part of a council's plans to end homelessness is nearing completion.
Jubilee Court in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, is aimed at single people and childless couples.
The borough council's flats are designed to be energy efficient, with solar panels and wool insulation.
Housing director Nicola Turner said the council realised there was a particular need for one-bed homes, as well as "affordable homes of all sizes".
Chris, who spent five months living in a tent on the town's beach, said too often single people "are at the bottom of the pecking order" when it comes to housing waiting lists.
The 56-year-old, who did not want to give his surname, said he was initially "not classed as vulnerable" by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, because he was "physically fit" and was deemed to have "made myself intentionally homeless, even though I was running away for my safety".
The Conservative-led council has just found him a place in a shared house.
Ms Turner said: "Single people are often considered to be at the bottom of the heap.
"That's not necessarily the case, it depends on their individual circumstances, but what we did recognise is we need more one-bedroom homes and this scheme has been designed specifically to address that."
Conservative councillor Emma Flaxman-Taylor, who chairs the borough's housing and neighbourhoods committee, said it had "an ambition" to build more one-bed flats and was looking for more sites.
The Jubilee Court flats will be "allocated on our list for the most need", she added.
Trevor Wainwright, leader of the council's Labour group, said: "There is a huge demand, with over 1,200 people on our list, and yes [the flats] are great, it's a start - but we need one bed, two bed, maybe four bed social housing."
