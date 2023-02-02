Boy arrested after Walsingham village hall destroyed in fire

Walsingham village hall destroyed by fireSt Mary & All Saints Church Walsingham & Barsham B
The village hall in Walsingham was destroyed in the fire on Monday

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a village hall.

The boy was taken in for questioning by Norfolk Police following the fire at the hall in Walsingham.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called out to the blaze in Wells Road on Monday afternoon.

The boy has been released under investigation while officers make further inquiries, police said.

No one was injured in the fire.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue
Crews from three Norfolk fire stations helped put out the fire

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics