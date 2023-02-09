Cost of Living: Blind woman fears missing out on Warm Homes grant deadline
- Published
A woman, who is blind and has heart failure, said she feared missing out on a heating grant after a string of hold-ups.
Michelle Foster, 66, from West Winch, Norfolk, said she struggled to heat her home and was expecting to pay £800 for five weeks' electricity.
She applied to a council fund eight months ahead of a deadline, but has since been told she might not qualify.
Broadland council said: "We're here to help and want to get things sorted."
Ms Foster said she was spending her savings on heating her home with storage heaters.
Due to a broken heater in her lounge, she had borrowed a gas heater but felt it was unsafe as she relied on her hearing to switch it on and off.
"Seven months on and I still haven't even been told if I'm eligible," she said.
"I feel devastated and I'm really scared because don't know what I'm going to do.
"I've been spending so much money on electricity and I kept putting off seeing about getting any help because I'd been told I was eligible."
The pensioner, who had recently moved house, received a leaflet in July about a Warm Homes grant to pay for improvements including cavity wall and loft insulation, air source heat pumps and solar panels.
Work delayed
She said she knew the process could take up to six months, so immediately applied and was told she was eligible due to her low income and disability.
However, with the March deadline approaching she was concerned when home surveys were delayed and then repeated.
Ms Foster said she continually called Broadland District Council, but was left in tears when "brusquely" told she might not be eligible after all as she had not received a letter.
Conservative councillor Fran Whymark, responsible for communities, housing and planning, said while he could not comment on individual cases, there had been a national shortage of contractors.
"There have been recently some difficulties because all contractors have to hold very specific certification to comply with the grant scheme," he said.
"That is to ensure a high level of work is completed.
"It would normally take four to six months. If it has taken longer than that in any individual case, I can only apologise."
