Great Yarmouth street cordoned off after serious incident - police
- Published
Part of a seaside town has been cordoned off after armed police responded to a "serious incident".
Multiple police vehicles, including a dog unit and a large number of officers, were seen gathering on Great Yarmouth seafront from about 15:00 GMT.
A cordon has been put in place around a supermarket in St Peter's Road and nearby streets.
Norfolk Police said it was called to a "serious incident" but was unable to provide further details at this stage.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.
