Olympic shot putter Sophie McKinna's stolen kit returned
- Published
An Olympic shot putter says equipment stolen earlier in the week has been returned.
Sophie McKinna, from Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, had her bag taken from her car outside her home overnight on Monday.
It contained two custom-made shots and she was worried it could disrupt her training ahead of the UK Indoor Championships this month.
The 28-year-old tweeted the return was down to "the power of community".
She posted: "Bag returned with all its contents. Thank you to everyone" - along with a picture of her Adidas holdall.
The power of community. Bag returned with all its contents. Thank you to everyone @EDP24 @GYMercury @NorfolkPolice @BBCLookEast @itvanglia @BBCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/a5enHWcVFI— Sophie Mckinna (@sophiemac10) February 8, 2023
McKinna, who is on an extended sabbatical from her work as a Norfolk Police custody officer, said she trained twice a day six times a week.
She said she was worried the theft would affect her schedule and performance going into the championships in Birmingham on 18 and 19 February.
McKinna became the first British woman in 36 years to reach a world shot put final in 2019, and competed in the Tokyo Olympics.
She is now hoping to qualify for the European Championships in Madrid ahead of the international event in August and is also training to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk