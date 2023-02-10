Great Yarmouth: Huge blast after unplanned WW2 bomb detonation
- Published
A World War Two bomb found in Great Yarmouth has detonated while work was being done to defuse it, police have confirmed.
Army specialists were attempting to disarm the bomb's explosives when there was an unplanned detonation.
All Army and emergency service personnel have been accounted for, Norfolk Police said.
Work to make the bomb safe has been ongoing since it was discovered on Tuesday.
People on social media said they heard a loud bang and felt buildings shake when the bomb exploded, with some reporting feeling reverberations from the blast 15 miles away.
