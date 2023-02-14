Norwich Riverside Walk £1.8m bridge plan put on hold
Plans to build a new £1.8m boardwalk to link separate parts of a riverside walk have been put on hold because of "rising costs", a council said.
The structure was intended to connect the "missing link" of Norwich's Riverside Walk between St Georges Street and Duke Street.
City councillor Mike Stonard urged the county council to get the project back on track.
The BBC has asked Norfolk County Council for a comment.
Currently, the Riverside Walk comes to a halt between two streets in Norwich.
The boardwalk linking the two was intended for use by pedestrians and cyclists, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
At a Norwich City Council cabinet meeting, Mike Stonard, member for sustainable growth, said: "The completing of the Riverside Walk is a very high priority [for the city council].
"It had got to the design and costing stage, but it is currently on hold due to rising costs and I would urge the county council to complete that work and to ensure that it can be completed as soon as possible."
A report to the city council said it was on hold until "staff resource can be allocated" and should resume later this year.
