Thousands respond to Norwich walk-in centre consultation and petition
About 6,000 people have signed a petition against the possible closure of a health walk-in centre.
NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board (ICB) is considering three options for its Rouen Road walk-in centre, in Norwich.
Tom Bristow, who organised the petition against closure, said there was "incredible support" for the centre.
The care board is consulting on its proposals and said 1,800 people had responded.
Current GP contracts for the facility come to an end in spring 2024.
Mr Bristow, editor of The Norwich Seeker, said: "The day after I started it [the petition] I was talking to a friend about it and he said, 'oh yeah, the walk-in centre saved my wife's life and child's life'. Everyone has a story about it."
Meanwhile the ICB's primary care director, Sadie Parker, said it has had a "phenomenal response", to its consultation, which continues until 26 March.
"I haven't seen a response to a consultation like this before," said Ms Parker, adding, she was "really pleased with the level of engagement".
Ms Parker said walk-in centres were designed as part of NHS policy 13 years ago "and obviously things have changed a lot since then".
She said the ICB wanted to reassess provision now that the contract was ending.
She acknowledged concerns about the potential impact of closure on Norfolk and Norwich Hospital's emergency department adding, "we have really carefully reviewed what activity is being undertaken at the walk-in centre".
A Healthwatch Norfolk report into the centre said it "offers excellent value for money but is operating at a loss".
In the last financial quarter, the losses amounted to £47,384.48 (to treat 2,071 additional patients) plus an additional £32,809.92 not paid for health centre patients.
