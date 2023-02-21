Norwich: Anglia Square redevelopment to take eight years
- Published
The demolition of a 1960s-built shopping centre to make way for homes and shops could take eight years to complete, plans state.
Anglia Square in Norwich is due for redevelopment, having been earmarked for demolition for decades.
Weston Homes, which had its earlier designs rejected, said work could start this year with a completion date in 2031.
Its revised plans are to be considered by the city council in April.
Originally, its proposal included a controversial tower block and 1,250 homes.
Despite hundreds of objections that the "damaging" scheme would have a negative impact on the city's skyline, it was approved by the council in 2018.
It was later called in by then-local government secretary Robert Jenrick, who said it "did not protect and enhance the heritage assets of the city".
Weston Homes went back to the drawing board and submitted new plans in 2021, removing the tower and creating homes of one to eight storeys high.
The site, owned by Columbia Threadneedle, would include a mix of green space, shops, offices and a community hub.
Amendments submitted this month include minor changes to landscaping and the layout of some homes.
The developer's planning statement states the site would continue to be for "up to 1,100 dwellings", a threshold that had sparked previous objections from Historic England and the Norwich Society.
Weston Homes said it did not wish to comment ahead of the planning committee meeting.
