New miniature light railway line for Cromer approved
A miniature railway line is due be built in a seaside town with planners saying it could help ease tourist congestion in the future if extended.
The Cromer Light Railway Club has got planning permission to construct a new track and engine shed on land opposite the Amazona Zoo in the Norfolk town.
North Norfolk District Council approved the initial scheme, with backing from Cromer Town Council.
It was hoped the railway could be up and running towards the end of summer.
The railway club was formed in 2020 by members of the team that ran the nearby Ashmanhaugh Light Railway which closed.
Alan Ball, treasurer of the Cromer Light Railway Club, said: "I'm very, very pleased.
"It has taken a long time to get here, but we can make a start very shortly.
"We have done it all before, so I would like to think we could have something running by the end of August or September.
"The track is all made, we have all the equipment for platforms and we will now get on with it."
Mr Ball added they were now searching for people to help them bring the railway to fruition.
The train would be about a 10th of the size of a regular, full-sized service and would travel at some 5-10mph (8-17km/h), reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A planning statement submitted to district council last year said: "If approved and then run successfully, and with the necessary backing, the miniature railway also has the ability to expand and create a link to the Meadow, through the Cromer Hall campsite, which will reduce traffic movements on the Hall Road and become a more substantial and useful attraction."
The Meadow is located next to the town's visitor centre and car park, about 300 metres from Cromer Pier - one of north Norfolk's key visitor attractions.
