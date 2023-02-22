Downham Market: Murder trial told victim possibly strangled

Matthew RodwellNorfolk Police
Matthew Rodwell died following the alleged attack at his partner's home in January 2022

A bin lorry driver may have been strangled to death and attacked with a screwdriver, a pathologist told jurors.

Wayne Peckham, 49, of Manby Close in Hilgay, Norfolk, is on trial accused of murdering his wife's new partner.

Matthew Rodwell, 39, died at a home in Downham Market on 23 January 2022.

Home Office pathologist Dr Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow told court on Wednesday that Mr Rodwell died from compression to the neck, which may have been caused by strangulation.

She said some of the injuries may have also been inflicted with a screwdriver.

Wayne and Riley Peckham are on trial at Norwich Crown Court charged with murder

Mr Peckham's son, Riley Peckham, 23, of the same address, is also on trial at Norwich Crown Court charged with Mr Rodwell's murder.

The trial continues.

