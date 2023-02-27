Erosion at Hemsby Beach threatens coastal homes
- Published
A couple living in a bungalow that is dangerously close to falling into the sea have begged for help so they do not "lose our dream home".
Mary and Pat Whitey said hearing the wind and sea, especially at night, was "scary" and there was now just 6m (19.6 ft) of land between their home and the cliff edge at Hemsby in Norfolk.
On Saturday, the beach was closed to the public over safety fears.
Significant erosion means the lifeboat cannot launch due to a 9ft (2.7m) drop.
Daniel Hurd of the Hemsby Lifeboat Station, which is in a lower gap in sandy cliffs, said he feared that without action the beach could be shut for decades.
The damage has been caused by the cumulative effects of multiple high tides and strong winds, rather than an especially strong storm surge.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council and the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs have been contacted for comment.
Homes fell from the cliffs in 2018 and last year the lifeboat crew appealed for more sea defence materials.
Pat Whitey, 79, has lived in his home on the cliffs above the beach for 35 years. Then there was 150m (492ft) between his home and the cliff edge, but it is now only six metres away.
In the last few weeks alone the gap has narrowed from 10m (33ft) .
"I feel pretty bad," he said.
Mrs Whitey, 38, said she could hear the sea and wind at night and it terrified her now to think of the damage it was doing to the cliffs under their home.
"I've seen the sea come in, it is scary," she said.
"I can hear the noise at night time and I'm wondering what's happening out there?
"Seeing it coming in and taking our cliffs away is sad, because it's such a lovely place. It's home - we're losing our dream homes."
The couple are unable to get insurance for their home but have asked the council to help secure their house.
Mrs Whitey said: "We need help.
"Help us save our homes - that's all we want; we love it here; why are you holding back we need to save our homes?"
Daniel Hurd, coxswain at Hemsby Lifeboat Station - which is independent of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) - said the situation "has been horrendous".
"We knew we were going to get some [cliff] washed away this year, but now the beach is going to have to stay shut permanently," he said.
"Unless the authorities get the ball rolling, we're probably looking at another 20 years before the beach opens."
Mr Hurd said the beach had been so badly affected by erosion that concrete debris from World War Two invasion defences had re-emerged.
Keith Kyriacou, 57, chairman of Hemsby Parish Council, raised concerns that the village might not survive if the beach was permanently shut and tourism affected.
"We're losing our beach and our beach is our main income in the summer - 85% of our income is from tourists and we just want the government to help us, but we don't seem to be getting anywhere fast," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk