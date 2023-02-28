Norwich: Cyclist, in his 30s, dies in car crash
A cyclist has been killed in a crash with a car on Norwich's outer ring road.
The victim, in his 30s, died at the scene on the A140 Farrow Road, in Norwich at about 18:50 GMT on Monday.
Police are appealing for any witnesses who spotted the cyclist and a white VW Golf travelling on the northbound carriageway.
The driver, a man in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and is being questioned.
Anyone who saw how the car was being driven before the crash or has any dashcam footage of the crash has been urged to contact officers.
