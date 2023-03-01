Travolta producer hopes £1.3m plan boosts east's creative industry
- Published
A producer who helped bring actor John Travolta to the region said he hoped more stars would follow with the announcement of a £1.275m government boost for the east's creative industry.
Richard Johns filmed with Travolta in Norfolk last year and is an adviser for the new Creative East project.
Entrepreneurs across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire can now benefit from mentoring and training.
Mr Johns said: "What you can do is work locally but trade globally."
Creative East: Create Growth Programme launched at Norwich's Theatre Royal on Tuesday.
Job numbers in the eastern region's sector are said to be growing three times faster than the national average, according to the project.
TV series and films including Detectorists, Danny Boyle's Yesterday and Netflix's White Lines are some of the productions made in the region.
"If you're a creative entrepreneur... and you've got ambition to grow then apply to Creative East," said Mr Johns.
"What's on offer is a chunk of central government money - that's taking the east seriously.
"If you're a regional creator you can start here but also grow here, build sustainable jobs and don't feel you have to move to London, Hollywood or anywhere else."
Organisations will now be able to join the programme to access expert advice, support and one-to-one mentoring.
It's hoped the project will highlight the region's expertise in the creative industries.
Mr Johns, who was a producer on the Oscar-nominated John Malkovich film Shadow of the Vampire, brought Travolta to West Raynham.
They worked on Frederic Forsyth's The Shepherd, due out on Disney+ next Christmas.
"My location manager phoned me and said 'Did you know John Travolta was signing people's sausage rolls at Morrison's in Fakenham?' he said.
"What it reminded me of, is the impact it can have.
"Just because we're in the region doesn't mean you have to think regionally. I think that's a mindset we can train ourselves out of - that you can work from anywhere.
"I'd love to bring John back to the region and I intend to bring other Hollywood talent and the galaxy of talent from the rest of the UK into the region."
Mr Johns has now set up Argo Films and is working with Norwich-based creative producer Zeinab Balami on a children's production.
Ms Balami first came up with the idea 10 years ago for her master's degree in animation and hoped she could benefit from the new project, while remaining in Norfolk.
"I'm quite fortunate because I get to work with people from different parts of the world online," she said.
"Even before the pandemic I was working with character and background designers in Denmark, France, Nigeria and the UK. Everything is very connected.
"If I'm part of the programme it would elevate the business to the next level."
The project is being led by the New Anglian Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) together with Greater Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Norfolk County Council and Suffolk County Council.
It will be delivered by University of East Anglia, (UEA) in Norwich, along with Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) based in Cambridge, University of Suffolk (UoS) and Norwich University of the Arts (NUA).
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk