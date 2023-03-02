Gorleston man given life term for murder of sister-in-law
A man who murdered his vulnerable sister-in-law and set fire to her home has been sentenced to life, to serve a minimum of 23 years.
Paul Kelly-Bridle, 59, was found guilty in December of arson and the murder of Linda Hood, 68, in Gorleston, Norfolk, in June 2021.
Post-mortem tests revealed she died from strangulation with a blunt force assault to her face.
Jurors were told the defendant was a "pathetically inadequate human being".
Kelly-Bridle was also given a two-year concurrent term for arson which he carried out after the murder.
Her Honour Judge Alice Robinson, at Norwich Crown Court, said Kelly-Bridle had initially set out to rob Ms Hood after she received a pay-out from a trust which left her with about £16,000 in her bank account.
The court heard Kelly-Bridle was in debt and when police searched his home they found a £20 note with Ms Hood's fingerprint on it.
The prosecution had called for him to serve a minimum of 30 years, citing money as a motivation, as well as his attempts to conceal his crime by starting a fire at the house.
However, the defence said while he was a "pathetically inadequate human being", he was not capable of logic or reason.
Justice Robinson told him: "You are likely to spend the rest of your life, or most of the rest of your life, in prison."
After the sentencing Det Ch Insp Phill Gray said: "This is a terribly sad case. Linda was at home, somewhere she felt safe, with a man she knew well and probably trusted, at around the time of her birthday, when she was brutally murdered.
"Kelly-Bridle has lied about his involvement from day-one and continues to lie. I hope one day he takes responsibility for his actions."
Following Kelly-Bridle's conviction in December, Ms Hood's brother, Antony, said he felt "justice has been done".
"Linda was a much-loved sister and member of the local community in Gorleston who, despite her learning disabilities, lived a fiercely independent life," he said.
"Her life was cruelly cut short by a truly callous crime, planned and committed by Paul Kelly-Bridle."
