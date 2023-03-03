Norwich Prison installs quick-build cells to meet demand
- Published
The first of 1,000 "rapid deployment cells" being installed across the country have been set up at HMP Norwich to "meet the rising demand for prison places", the Ministry of Justice said.
The cells have a lifespan of 15 years and can be built quickly.
Norwich's governor said they encouraged prisoners to be "more respectful" as they were "fresh and new".
The Prison Reform Trust said it was a "pity" the government was not closing prisons that were "unfit for purpose".
HMP Norwich has 48 of the new cells and is the first prison in the country to begin using them.
Work has also started on a £38m renovation of the Elizabeth Fry wing at the jail, which will create 170 new cells by 2025.
The Ministry of Justice said it would deliver the "long-term places needed to lock up dangerous offenders and keep the public safe".
Minister for prisons and probation Damian Hinds said the government was investing £4bn to deliver 20,000 extra prison places.
Prison officer at HMP Norwich, Ruby Roper, said she hoped the introduction of new cells would "mean there will be more of us [officers]".
The 24-year-old said the rapid deployment cells were "far more settled" and "a bit more freeing" for prisoners.
"They're modern and look more like a room as opposed to a cell," she said.
"It's helping to prepare them to reintegrate into the community and feel a little bit more at home whilst they're here."
Prison governor Declan Moore said it was an "exciting" time for HMP Norwich.
"We have a massive refurbishment going on right now," he said.
"It's a really good piece of accommodation and we're leading the field.
"They encourage the prisoners to be more respectful and take autonomy for his actions as they have their own space, it's fresh and new."
Mr Moore said the cells were "not sumptuous, not over large - it is absolutely practical, it's affordable and it's where we should be going".
Peter Dawson, director of the Prison Reform Trust, said: "The pity of the government's approach is that it has no plan to close prisons that are plainly unfit for purpose, despite the billions set aside for new accommodation.
"Ending its obsession with harsher punishment would make that wholly desirable outcome possible."
A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Justice said: "We make no apologies for taking more dangerous offenders off the streets for longer and we are delivering the biggest expansion of prison places in over a century."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk