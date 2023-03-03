Former PM Liz Truss: 'I didn't do everything perfectly'
- Published
Liz Truss has admitted she "didn't do everything perfectly" while UK prime minister for just 45 days last year.
The South West Norfolk MP has told the BBC she had been trying to "turn around an economy" by increasing borrowing in her mini budget.
Speaking on a visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn, she said she now had more time to "fight for her constituents".
The hospital has more than 3,000 steel props holding up its roof.
Ms Truss was UK premier for 45 days in 2022, the shortest serving prime minister in British history.
Speaking to the BBC, she said she had been "trying to turn around an economy that wasn't growing" and deal with serious issues such as those in the NHS and the energy crisis.
"I didn't do everything perfectly and I fully acknowledge that," she said, "but I think I tried to deal with the real issues we were facing."
She refused to apologise for the increase in national borrowing and interest rates following her mini budget, instead insisting the rates would have gone up anyway.
"I've said I could have communicated better, but... the general trend internationally has been interest rates rising," she said.
"We've been through a period of very, very, low interest rates since the end of the financial crisis and setting the interest rate policy is a matter for the Bank of England and they have been putting rates up, as has the Federal Reserve in the US.
"It's easy to point fingers but we were facing a very difficult situation.
"People were very concerned about the cost of their energy bills and their taxes."
Last week, Ms Truss was reselected by the South West Norfolk Conservative Association (SWNCA) to stand as a candidate at the next general election. She has represented the safe Conservative seat since May 2010.
She told BBC East she now has "more time to contribute locally" and "fight for constituents" and the services and infrastructure they need.
"That's why I'm here at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital," she said.
"We desperately need a new hospital. The fact is, this one is falling apart, we can see there are stilts holding it up... the roof doesn't work.
"I'm pushing very hard. I'm seeing Jeremy Hunt next week to try and get the commitment to funding this hospital in the budget."
Ms Truss also wants to fight for better dental services in Norfolk, to try to broker an agreement with local councillors over devolution and make the argument, within the Conservative party, for lower taxes.
"I want to use my experience from inside government," she said.
"I know I got some things right and some things wrong, but I do know how it works and I want to contribute to the future of our country."
She also confirmed she has no plans to try to lead the Conservatives again.
"I've been there I've got the T-shirt," she said.
"I am not interested in running for it again... what I want is a Conservative party that reflects the values of all members across the country."
