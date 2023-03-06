Former Norwich City chairman Robert Chase dies
- Published
Former Norwich City chairman Robert Chase has died, his family has announced.
Chase, 84, who was chairman from 1985 to 1996, died on Friday after a short illness.
His time in charge coincided with one of the most successful periods of the club's history, including a famous Uefa Cup victory over Bayern Munich in 1993.
He leaves behind his wife Ruth, whom he married in 1963, their three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His family said he died with his family by his side.
They said they wanted to thank people who have passed on their condolences.
During Chase's time as chairman, Norwich City had three finishes in the top five of the English Football League.
He stepped down in 1996 after fans called for his departure following a succession of player sales and disappointing results on the field.
Away from Carrow Road, he managed the family construction business from the early 1960s for more than 40 years.
He also served for 14 years as a member of the Norfolk County Council and four years as chair of Norfolk Police Authority.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk