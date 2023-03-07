Norfolk weapons haul: Man jailed after discovery in garage
A man has been jailed for more than five years after a cache of weapons including machine guns and bolt-action rifles were found in a garage.
Police recovered more than 100 weapons in Trevor Deary's garage in Sprowston, near Norwich, during a routine check of his gun licences last year.
Norwich Crown Court heard some of the guns were "outright illegal to own".
Deary, 75, of Inman Road, admitted multiple charges, including possession of a prohibited weapon, in September.
A gun room at his home was in a state of disarray, with weapons stored in a random order without any proper records kept, the court was told.
The door to the garage was also found not to have proper locks.
'Curator'
Prosecutor Nicola May said the armoury contained guns that were "outright illegal to own", including a World War One German Maschinengewehr 08 - also referred to as an MG08/18 machine gun - and a .22 Mauser bolt-action rifle.
Andrew Oliver, defending, said Deary saw himself as a "curator for some very rare firearms", some of which he had owned for 40 years.
Deary, who had been handed a suspended sentence for having an unlicensed weapon in 1978, pleaded guilty in September to 10 charges - six of possession of a prohibited weapon, and four of possession of a firearm without a firearm certificate.
He was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.
Det Daniel Wilson, from Norfolk Police, said: "There is a clear responsibility given to those who hold a firearms licence which Deary failed to uphold.
"His lack of care and attention when in possession of a large number of serious weapons has led to this sentence."