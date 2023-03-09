Hemsby: Evacuation plan for homes at risk of falling into sea
- Published
Temporary accommodation is being arranged for residents whose homes are at risk of falling into the sea.
Erosion in recent weeks has meant three bungalows on The Marrams in Hemsby, Norfolk, are standing precariously close to the edge of sand dunes.
A high tide of 3.3m (10.8ft) is expected at 20:31 GMT on Thursday.
One couple said they had refused the offer of a hotel from Great Yarmouth Borough Council because they could not take their cat.
"I'm going to keep a watch all night and if it looks like it is going to get bad, then we will jump in the car and sleep in there," said Pat Whitey.
"If [the house] isn't going to go tonight, it will go next week, or the week after, or the week after next - I've accepted that now."
'Very worrying'
The 79-year-old, who has lived in his home for 35 years, said his immediate neighbour had evacuated her bungalow.
A spokesman for the village hall said the building would be opened during the night for evacuated residents if requested by the council.
''This is obviously a very worrying time for people," said the council's head of property and asset management, Jane Beck.
"The safety and security of our residents remains our number one priority."
High spring tides have been forecast for a 48-hour period and easterly winds are expected to reach 35mph (56km/h).
Homes fell from the cliffs in 2018 and the beach has been closed since 25 February because of the recent erosion.
The council said building control experts were considering if and how quickly any properties might need to be demolished.
It said survey work would take place over the next two days.
The council said staff would remain on site during the "high tides risk period" and would look at how best to arrange storage for any household belongings that need removing.
A spokesman also said granite rock could be placed in front of the dunes as a "short-term interim option" - pending any necessary planning permission - to help protect the dunes and the "main access road for 62 properties".
