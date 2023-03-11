Long Stratton bypass could go ahead under homes plan
Plans to build hundreds of homes could bring a town bypass closer to fruition, 70 years after it was first proposed.
The 2.5-mile (3.9km) A140 bypass at Long Stratton, Norfolk, was approved by the government and given £26.2m funding in 2021.
Two extensive housing developments include a new school, the bypass and a relief road as part of the schemes.
Councillors in South Norfolk are due to consider the plans, which have been developed for five years, on Wednesday.
One 325-acre site is earmarked for 1,275 homes, a primary school, public open space, land for business use and the new bypass, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Six hundred homes and a relief road are proposed for a second site, west of the A140.
Concerns from objectors include pollution from the development, the volume of traffic it would create and the impact on the landscape.
Supporters have hailed the delivery of the bypass, which would divert the Norwich to Ipswich road.
Planning officers have recommended the plans for approval but have raised concerns, including the lack of affordable housing, which stands at 14%.
Councillors are being asked to delegate the final approval to a senior planning official until final issues are resolved, including around river pollution.
Serious concerns over the impact of housing on the River Wensum and the Broads led to the bypass being put on hold last year.
Further funding for the £46.2m road hinges on the homes being approved, as it would come from developer contributions and a Community Infrastructure Levy.
The bypass would be built by Norfolk County Council subject to planning permission being granted, with construction expected to take 18 months, starting in April 2024.
