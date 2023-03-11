Hemsby: Cliff-top homes due to be demolished as collapse risk grows
- Published
Three homes close to the cliff edge in Norfolk are due to be demolished as high tides cut into sandy cliffs.
A number of residents have left their wooden homes in The Marrams in Hemsby, some of which are within 1m (3.2ft) of the edge and are at risk of collapse.
Some outbuildings have already succumbed as high tide hit at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.
The next high tide is due at about 09:30.
Emergency services are working with officers from Great Yarmouth Borough Council.
Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth, is home to about 3,000 people and was once home to a Pontins holiday camp.
The coastline has been hit by severe erosion in recent weeks and the beach has been closed since 25 February. This week's punishing weather conditions and high tides left at least three homes in immediate danger.
High spring tides were forecast for a 48-hour period with easterly winds were expected to reach 35mph (56km/h) and waves continued to carve away at the coastline on Friday evening.
Earlier in the day, fire crews knocked on doors and urged anybody still in the affected properties to leave their homes.
As the sea rose, a shed and a playhouse toppled over the cliff.
Hemsby Independent Lifeboat crew rescued two chickens that were still in a shed at one of the at-risk properties.
The tin outhouse next to it was already hanging over the edge.
Seven bungalows along The Marrams had to be demolished when sandy cliffs washed away in March 2018 and, in December 2013, "the worst storm surge in 60 years", destroyed seven homes.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk