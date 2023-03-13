Norfolk bin workers on strike all week in dispute over pay

Unison members are expected to be on strike all week

Bin workers, grounds maintenance and street and toilet cleaners have begun a week-long strike in a dispute over pay.

Unison members in North Norfolk and Breckland have called on Serco to resume negotiations.

Cameron Matthews, Unison's eastern regional organiser, who was on the picket line at Aylsham, said Serco had made a "terrible" offer.

Serco said: "We would again ask our employees to reconsider what is a very good offer and call off this action."

The action is expected to cause some disruption to bin collections this week, although not all workers are on strike.

Mr Matthews said a group of up to 50 workers was getting "lots of support" from passing motorists on the A140, near Serco's depot.

"Strike action is the last thing any worker wants to do but faced with the terrible offer made by the employer, which workers have rejected, that's why we are at this point.

"We would urge Serco to come back to the table and make a pay offer that is acceptable."

Up to about 50 Unison members joined the picket line beside the A140 at Aylsham

Phil Hammond, a shop steward, said he did not want to go on strike but had "no option".

"The cost of fuel, the cost of living, food, a lot of us can't afford to have the heating on at home," he added.

"We've had enough and it's come to this stage."

Toilet cleaner Terry Money, who described his minimum wage pay of £9.50-an-hour as "peanuts", said he was prepared to walk out for six weeks.

Cameron Matthews, Unison's eastern regional organiser, said he hoped both councils would get involved in the negotiations

An above-inflation offer has been accepted in west Norfolk and the GMB union accepted an "above-inflation" pay rise for its members in North Norfolk, Serco said.

Peter Aylward, regional director for Serco Environmental Services said: We would like to apologise to any residents who may be affected by the strike action and reassure them that we are doing all we can to minimise any disruption.

"Should any collections be disrupted we will provide residents with further updates about their collections."

In a joint statement Breckland Council and North Norfolk District Council, which hire Serco as a contractor, said the company was responsible for employment matters.

