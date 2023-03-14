Hemsby: Clifftop road collapses due to coastal erosion
- Published
A road has collapsed at a seaside resort where three homes have already been demolished after high tides cut into sandy cliffs.
It comes days after the properties were demolished amid fears they would fall on to the beach at Hemsby in Norfolk.
Two further homes were evacuated on Monday and their owners collected their belongings. Those properties are also expected to be pulled down.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it was looking to provide rock defences.
People began leaving their chalets on The Marrams on Friday due to high tides and strong winds.
The demolition of the homes has been taking place on the north side of Hemsby Gap in the direction of Winterton-on-Sea, but the road has collapsed south of that section of coast, which is a break in the cliff and dunes used by the lifeboat crew to access the beach.
About 1,900 tonnes of granite is expected to arrive on Wednesday, with Great Yarmouth Borough Council saying it was looking to protect the cliff with rock defences to save clifftop road access to a number of other properties.
The council said it was waiting for permission from the landowner to put the granite rocks on the beach.
Seven bungalows along The Marrams had to be demolished when the sandy cliffs were washed away in March 2018 and, in December 2013, the worst storm surge in decades destroyed seven homes.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk